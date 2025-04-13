Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 36,883 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 251.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $82,419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

Comerica stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

