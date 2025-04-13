Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $54.96 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.