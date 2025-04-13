Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,622 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $5.90 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

