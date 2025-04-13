Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $167.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.10.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

