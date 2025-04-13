Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $73.65 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

