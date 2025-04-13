Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.16% of Unifi worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5,775.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $4.71 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 16,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $89,338.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,600. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

