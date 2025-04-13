Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $91,683,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 131,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,527 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 90,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Light & Wonder by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 100,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

