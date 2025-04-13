Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of International Seaways worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $33,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,824.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $321,856 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Up 8.7 %

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Shares of INSW stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.