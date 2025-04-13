Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Aviat Networks stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.57. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

