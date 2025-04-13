Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 308.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 487,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,177 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,530,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 1,220,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.