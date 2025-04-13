Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,933 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KYTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

KYTX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.57. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.