Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 357.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $25.59 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

