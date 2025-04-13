Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 57,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

