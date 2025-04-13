Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth $267,437,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after buying an additional 62,931 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

