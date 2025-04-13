Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 58.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 86.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

