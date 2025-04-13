Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,420 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $115,133,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,160,000 after buying an additional 317,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 580,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,917,000 after acquiring an additional 143,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $212.07 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average is $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
