Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,646 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.