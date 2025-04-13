Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 43,800 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 959,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 307,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,026,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FREYR Battery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 274.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Trading Up 4.5 %

FREY opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FREY

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.