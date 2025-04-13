Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 49,223 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 675,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $4,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 101,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NETGEAR Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $22.64 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $653.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.03.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

