Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,710 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $7,916,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atkore by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Atkore by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.