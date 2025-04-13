Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 80,053 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PARA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $10.69 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

