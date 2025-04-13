Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 141,433 Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $2,884,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5 %

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

