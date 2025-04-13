Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,478,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 244,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

