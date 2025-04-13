Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 174.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

