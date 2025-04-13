Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,836 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cactus by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

