Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 23,363 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AROW. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,022 shares in the company, valued at $885,356.16. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James White purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,879.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,123.74. This trade represents a 547.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $156,240 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

