Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

