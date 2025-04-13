Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,405 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.