Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 56,155 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 430,363 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 524,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 376,218 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,174,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

