Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.8 %

MGY stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

