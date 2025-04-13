Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

TDS opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

