Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 837,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,674,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after buying an additional 283,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 336,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.