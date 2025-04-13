Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $72.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

