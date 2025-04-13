General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,398 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $181.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.