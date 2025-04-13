Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,120 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $66,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $27.05 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

