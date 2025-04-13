Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Nuvalent worth $68,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,249,000 after buying an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $14,590,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,487,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Stock Up 6.9 %

NUVL opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $113.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,404.52. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,436.38. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,080. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nuvalent



Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

