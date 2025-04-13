Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Oscar Health worth $60,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051,379 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,711.6% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after buying an additional 3,544,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 835,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

