Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Braze worth $64,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 148.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Braze by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at $23,053,748.12. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,551.97. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,276. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

