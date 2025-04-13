Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 370,893 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $64,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $69,789,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $6,105,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,176,566.24. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,538 shares of company stock worth $31,310,938. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Chewy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

