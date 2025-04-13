Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of BankUnited worth $65,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 40.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

