Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of OSI Systems worth $62,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

