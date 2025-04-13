Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Ambarella worth $66,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $87,151.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 981,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $115,707.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,007.72. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,328 shares of company stock valued at $662,867. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

