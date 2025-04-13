Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Warrior Met Coal worth $65,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $47.31 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

