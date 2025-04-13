Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 97,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $67,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 171,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

