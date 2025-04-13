Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Bank of Hawaii worth $64,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,001,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.6 %

BOH opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

