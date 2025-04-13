Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886,417 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 32,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Peabody Energy worth $60,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 412,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,930 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,279 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,787 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

