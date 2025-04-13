Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Standex International worth $59,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.01.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

