Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Rapid7 worth $58,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $12,050,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 208,501 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,721,000 after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 33.4% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 215,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Rapid7 Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $23.57 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.