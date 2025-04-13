Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.47 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $59,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in UniFirst by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $173.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.09. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

