Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.49 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Visteon worth $59,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,468,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,608,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.